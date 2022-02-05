Entertainment

Hindi version of 'Khiladi' to be released on February 11

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Feb 05, 2022, 10:22 pm 2 min read

'Khiladi' directed by Ramesh Varma will also feature Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi

In some exciting news for the fans of Telugu actor Ravi Teja, his upcoming flick Khiladi is now set to be released on the big screens for the Hindi-speaking audience, too. What adds all the more excitement to this is the film's Hindi version is also premiering the same day as the Telugu version, i.e., on February 11. Ramesh Varma has directed the action-thriller.

Context Why does this story matter?

Expectations from Khiladi are pretty high, especially after the makers recently released a single from the film titled Full Kick.

Sagar and Mamta Sharma have lent vocals for the song that was released on Republic Day.

Within just days of its release, the song gained over 7.1 million views on YouTube. So, expectations for this film are already huge.

Information 'Khiladi' marks Teja's Hindi debut

Khiladi's Hindi release marks Teja's first outing in the language. Besides the Krack actor, the film also has Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi in lead roles. Pen Studios has backed the project in association with A Studios. Touted to be an action thriller, Khiladi will feature Teja in a double role. He will also be seen in a new avatar in the upcoming film.

Quote Teja's popularity, 'Khiladi's content are major reasons for Hindi release

Talking about the film's Hindi release, Pen Studios' head Jayantilal Gada said, "Now there is a demand for original content, as the audience likes to see the film in its purest form." "The content of Khiladi is extremely entertaining combined with Ravi Teja's popularity across India, Pen Studios felt...his movie should also be released in the Hindi language, too, in cinemas," he added.

Updates These are the upcoming projects of Teja

Meanwhile, "Mass Maharaja" Teja is juggling multiple projects currently, one of which is Sudheer Varma's Ravanasura. He also has Sarath Mandava's Ramarao On Duty in the pipeline. Co-starring Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan, the film will hit the marquee on March 25. Besides these, he has Dhamaka in his kitty directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina. It is likely to be released on April 14.