Abhishek Bachchan begins shooting for R Balki's 'Ghoomer' on birthday

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Feb 05, 2022, 08:42 pm 2 min read

Birthday boy Abhishek Bachchan spent his special day starting shoot of his next, 'Ghoomer' (Photo credit: Flickr)

Abhishek Bachchan gave the best possible return gift to his fans on his 46th birthday on Saturday. The actor revealed that he has started shooting for his next with filmmaker R Balki and that the venture will be called Ghoomer. While the details about the film, the cast, and the crew are yet to come out, the shooting began on Saturday, per Bachchan's post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Jr. Bachchan shared a clapboard of Ghoomer before a picture of Lord Ganesha. Presumably, the clapboard was part of the auspicious puja ceremony conducted before the beginning of the production. "Can't ask for a better birthday present! Birthdays are best spent, working (sic)," he wrote in the caption. Balki will be directing Ghoomer, with Vishal Sinha helming the cinematography.

While we do not know the genre of Ghoomer, previous reports have suggested Bachchan was in talks with Balki for a sports drama, which will be his first attempt in this department. In this sports flick, Bachchan was said to play a left-handed cricketer. Moreover, as per reports, the Dhoom star was to be joined by the Choked actor Saiyami Kher in the lead.

Whatever be the genre, Ghoomer will mark the second collaboration between the Guru star and the Pad Man director. Their first project together was Paa, which was released 13 years ago in 2009. It also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Vidya Balan in lead roles. Also, Bachchan has worked with Kher in Breathe: Into The Shadows, which began its Season 3 production late last year.

Apart from Ghoomer and Breathe S03, Jr. Bachchan will be seen next in Tushar Jalota's Dasvi, which also features Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. He recently starred in the ZEE5 venture, Bob Biswas. As for Balki, the much-acclaimed director's next film is Chup, a psychological thriller, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Pooja Bhatt, and Sunny Deol. It is likely to release this year.