Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's film to feature Vicky Kaushal?

Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's film to feature Vicky Kaushal?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Feb 05, 2022, 06:43 pm 3 min read

Rajkumar Hirani-directed social comedy may star Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal

Shah Rukh Khan collaborating with director Rajkumar Hirani for a social comedy isn't news anymore. Though nobody has confirmed the same, the strong buzz around the film says everything. Now, an exclusive report suggests that Vicky Kaushal might be roped in for a pivotal role in it. The film's shooting reportedly starts next month and will go on for about eight to nine months.

Context Why does the story matter?

Khan was last seen in Zero and after the ambitious film failed miserably, he took a long sabbatical.

So, his return to the big screen is much-awaited by both critics and fans.

And, if the Hirani-directorial becomes his comeback vehicle, it will surely be worth the wait. After all, all the five films helmed by Hirani have clicked, commercially and critically.

Quote Source told a portal of the development

If rumors are to be believed, this will be Kaushal's second film with Hirani after Sanju. A source told Pinkvilla, "Right from Munnabhai MBBS, Rajkumar Hirani films have always had special roles which warrant the casting of a known face... And now, Raju Hirani is in advanced talks with Vicky Kaushal to play an important role in his next alongside Shah Rukh Khan."

"Vicky and Rajkumar Hirani bonded well on the sets of Sanju, and hence it's obvious for the director to repeat the casting," the source said. "The dates, timelines, and other aspects are being worked upon at the moment. Only once everything falls in place, the actor would officially come on board the project," they added.

Details Pre-production work has started, said reports

Talks with Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani, a frequent collaborator of Hirani, are in an advanced stage, said reports. The team attached to this untitled film has started pre-production work for which a huge set replicating a Punjab village will be built in Mumbai's Filmcity studio. Construction work for it will commence soon. The film will also be shot in London and Budapest.

Updates Did screenwriter Kanika Dhillon accidentally reveal about the film?

Noted screenplay writer Kanika Dhillon had revealed last September that she would be scripting the Hirani-SRK film. "Super excited for my next film!" read a part of her post. Abhijat Joshi and Hirani will be the co-screenwriters, reports said. But was it an accidental reveal? Because the post doesn't exist anymore. Meanwhile, alongside the Hirani film, Khan also has Pathan and an Atlee directorial.