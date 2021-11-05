After 'Tiger Nageswara Rao,' first-look of Ravi Teja's 'Ravanasura' revealed

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Nov 05, 2021, 04:14 pm

Check out Ravi Teja's look in 'Ravanasura' aka 'RT70'

A couple of days after Telugu actor Ravi Teja's look from Tiger Nageswara Rao was shared, we got another poster of his today, but from a different film. And that movie is Ravanasura, which was previously called RT70. In it, Teja is probably playing a lawyer. While Tiger Nageswara Rao will be helmed by Vamsi Krishna Naidu, this one will be a Sudheer Varma-directorial.

Poster

The poster shared by Teja is powerful. Seen it yet?

While sharing the poster today, the Kick actor wrote, "Excited about this one," resonating with the feelings of his fans. The photo shared is a powerful one, which shows Teja sitting, but ten of his faces, like Dashavatara, form the back of the chair. The actor is holding a gavel (judge's hammer), but it is bloodied. We wonder what the story would be.

Twitter Post

Check out the look here

Project

Teja will portray a notorious thief in another film

To be produced by RT Teamworks and Abhishek Nama under Abhishek Pictures, the rest of the cast and crew to be associated with the action thriller have not been revealed yet. Meanwhile, Tiger Nageswara Rao will be backed by Abhishek Arts. Also written by Naidu, this film will also mark Teja's 71st film in the industry. In it, he'll play notorious thief Nageswara Rao.

Role

'Feel the silence before the hunt,' reads film's poster

The movie, carrying the slogan, "Feel the silence before the hunt," will showcase the undiscovered aspects of the daredevil's life. The film's poster was shared by Teja on Wednesday. Makers had captioned it as, "There were thieves, robbers and then there was #TigerNageswaraRao." It showed a man's feet leaving behind paw marks. To note, Rao was known as 'Tiger,' thus justifying the poster's imagery.

Information

Film to release in five different languages including Hindi

GV Prakash will be working on the music for this film, while the cinematography will be done by Madhie ISC, and Srikanth Vissa will pen the dialogues of the period action film. The pan-India movie will be launched in five different languages, which are Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. According to reports, the pre-production of this film had begun way back in 2017.

Twitter Post

Check out Teja's look in 'Tiger Nageshwara Rao'