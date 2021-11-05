Gal Gadot as Evil Queen in Disney's 'Snow White'? Definitely!

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Nov 05, 2021, 02:13 pm

Gal Gadot is right now shooting Netflix's 'Heart of Stone'

After saving the world as Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot is ready to say this famous line, "Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all." Confused? Well, she has reportedly joined West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler in Disney's new adaptation of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. In the live-action movie, Gadot will unleash her wicked side as the Evil Queen.

Details

Acclaimed duo Benj Pasek-Justin Paul to write the songs

According to Deadline, Gadot is in the final stage of negotiations for this role in the upcoming fantasy movie. Titled Snow White, it will have acclaimed writers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who have given hits like La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen, and The Greatest Showman, penning down the songs for this film. It is expected to go on the floors next year.

Information

If this deal pans out, Gadot will join Jolie, Blanchett

It seems the 36-year-old is excited about joining the likes of Cate Blanchett and Angelina Jolie, as they have played iconic villains of the Disney world. Jolie has played the evil fairy in Maleficent, a 2014 release. She reprised the role in the film's sequel, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which hit theaters five years later. Meanwhile, Blanchett played Cinderella's stepmother in a 2015 film.

Crew

Marc Webb to direct, Marc Platt to produce the film

According to the media publication, makers have already finalized the deal with Gadot last week. Director Marc Webb will be helming the film, while Marc Platt will be the producer of this project. About casting Zegler as Snow White, Webb had said, "Rachel's extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts." Her West Side Story releases in the United States next month.

Projects

Gadot's 'Red Notice' is being shown in theaters currently

Meanwhile, Gadot's Red Notice, co-starring Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, got a limited theatrical outing today. It will hit Netflix on November 12. Critics haven't liked the film much. The Israeli actress is also developing a movie on Cleopatra, for which she is teaming up with her Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins. Her other projects include Death on the Nile and Heart of Stone.