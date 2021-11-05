'The Harder They Fall': Will make your jaws fall hard!

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 05, 2021, 12:45 pm

'The Harder They Fall' gives you violence, tale of revenge and a new look at Western movies

Jeymes Samuel births a fictional story of cowboys, outlaws, and revenge with "real" characters of the Wild West in his Netflix movie, The Harder They Fall. Samuel grew up watching Western movies being whitewashed with Black people reduced to nonexistent or slaves, so he casts an all-Black cast to lead his vision of the West and the outcome is mindblowing. Here's our review.

Plot

Jonathan Majors's Nat Love seeks revenge on Elba's Rufus Buck

As the uber-stylish trailer had revealed, Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) seeks to take revenge on Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) for killing his parents, when he learns Buck has been released from prison. Helping Love would be Mary (Zazie Beetz), Bass Reeves (Delroy Lindo), and others. But this isn't easy as Buck and his gang--Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield)--are formidable, ruthless.

Good points

No-skip soundtrack accompanies stylish storytelling of this film

While the plot is simple and conflict has been set from the beginning, what drives the narrative ahead is the jazzy ease in filmmaking style. The novel soundtrack is an added plus. Songs like Guns Go Bang or No Turning Around are again not like usual Western movies but immensely fitting into this tale. The title track and Black Woman are super catchy.

Notes

Samuel's female characters are independent, ferocious; but still feel tokenized

Majors is unbelievably good in every frame, while Elba is portrayed as a figure above-ordinary-humans, thus making him stoic and distant. Samuel had complained about women in westerns, white or Black, being "subservient to a male figure." But his female characters don't quite give us anything too different. Sure they are independent and ferocious, but they are still mere pieces in "battles of men."

Verdict

The makers paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman in this way

Apart from a few ups and downs, the Western drama is quite enjoyable throughout its runtime of two-hour-and-19-minutes. Also, did you notice the team paid tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman? On two occasions, his name and initial pops up on the trains featuring in the sequences. Verdict: The Harder They Fall takes home a solid 3.5/5. It is now streaming on Netflix.