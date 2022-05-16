Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal birthday special: 5 interesting facts about 'Uri' actor

Vicky Kaushal birthday special: 5 interesting facts about 'Uri' actor

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 16, 2022, 09:39 am 3 min read

Remembering fun facts about actor Vicky Kaushal on his birthday

Vicky Kaushal has certainly made his mark on the industry ever since his debut. The actor was first seen in the film Masaan (2015) alongside Shweta Tripathi, Richa Chadha, and Pankaj Tripathi among others. Since then, he has proved his mettle multiple times with his films. For his 34th birthday, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about the actor. More details inside.

#1 Kaushal almost skipped 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'

Uri: The Surgical Strike almost didn't star Kaushal. "Uri was something I was gonna skip. In the middle of shooting Raazi, I read the film, maybe I was tired. I went to work the next day not feeling connected to it," Kaushal told Film Companion. Kaushal's father convinced him, and when he read the script once again, he was excited to take it up.

#2 He cannot watch horror movies

Kaushal appeared on season three of No Filter Neha, Neha Dhupia's podcast. He disclosed that he does not have courage when it comes to watching horror movies. Kaushal, who starred in Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship, revealed that when he watched The Conjuring with his friends, he had to watch Andaz Apna Apna right after so he could be able to sleep!

#3 He swallowed a screw as a child

Kaushal told Dhupia that he swallowed a screw as a child when he was in Punjab with his mom and brother during summer vacation. "I was playing with it, trying to lick it and taste the metal," he narrated, revealing he ended up swallowing it! When he told his mom, she gave him one "jhapad" and asked, "Koi khane wali cheez hoti hai?"

#4 Kaushal is hydrophobic

Among the many stories revealed on the show No Filter Neha, Kaushal also added that he has always been hydrophobic. He tried multiple times before but failed to learn how to swim. Since his childhood, he had always been hydrophobic, but he still made attempts. He even joined a class with kids half his size, but the classes turned out to be a disaster.

#5 Kaushal was 'chillest' groom ever

Amandeep Kaur, Kaushal's stylist for his wedding with Katrina Kaif, revealed that he was not "not one of those crazy grooms who are panic-struck all the time." Kaur told Pinkvilla that Kaif asked if he had any pre-wedding jitters. Kaur revealed that "He was the chillest groom of all time. His aim was "I want to party, I want to have a good time"."