5 worst acting performances by noted Hollywood actors

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 13, 2022, 01:05 am 2 min read

Some of the best Hollywood actors of all time have given us the most cringe-worthy performances. This could be a result of poor casting or just a lousy attempt at a role, but certain actors and their roles just didn't go well. Some actors even won the parodical Golden Raspberry Awards for their terrible performances. We list five such famous actors.

#1 Halle Berry

Halle Berry starred in Catwoman that was released in 2004. The over-exaggerated puns, weird cat-like behavior, and the unnecessary licking were difficult to watch. She even won Razzie Awards for Worst Actor in 2005, which she accepted in person. "I went there and made fun of myself. I had a great time and then I set that thing on fire," she had commented then.

#2 Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is famous for his Mission Impossible franchise among other blockbusters he has given us. But there was one movie in his career that was subpar. Cruise gave a tiring and exhausting performance in the 2017 film The Mummy. The film earned him a Worst Actor Razzie. It was his third Razzie overall (others were for his performance or chemistry with co-stars).

#3 George Clooney

George Clooney missed the mark with Batman & Robin (1997). Clooney's Batman lacked the emotional quotient it so desperately needed. The actor even admitted in an interview with GQ that Batman & Robin was "a terrible film." He confessed that he was "terrible" and that he "sucked" in the venture but he also added that none of the elements in the film worked well.

#4 Clint Eastwood

Actor Clint Eastwood had already established an image as the "tough guy" of the West before he appeared in Paint Your Wagon (1969). The film posed a stark contrast to his otherwise tough and rugged image. He played the role of a hopeless romantic who played the guitar and sang love songs. Critics, as well as fans of Eastwood, strongly disliked the film.

#5 Jodie Foster

Elysium (2013) starred Jodie Foster, who appeared as Defense Secretary Jessica Delacourt. Foster did a poor job in this film irrespective of having done many brilliant films before. The awkwardness in Foster's acting is hard to ignore and so is the poor British accent. While the premise of the movie was nothing short of absurd and utterly sexist, the performances were equally traumatizing.