Entertainment

Anurag Kashyap's 'Dobaaraa': Taapsee Pannu-starrer gets a release date

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 12, 2022, 09:30 pm 2 min read

'Dobaaraa' marks third collaboration between Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap

It is well known that Taapsee Pannu has reunited with Anurag Kashyap for a film titled Dobaaraa. This film also marks her reunion with her Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati. The project has been making it to the headlines ever since it was announced. And now it has a release date. The makers have announced that the film will hit the theaters on August 19.

Context Why does this story matter?

Before its theatrical premiere, Dobaaraa will have a screening at the London Indian Film Festival on June 23.

Dobaaraa is the Hindi remake of the Spanish film Mirage directed by Oriol Paulo, which got released in 2018.

Since the original version has a solid 7.4 rating on IMDb, expectations are pretty huge from the venture.

Only time will tell if those will be met!

Quote 'Cutting-edge narrative applauded all over the world'

Speaking of the film's screening at the London Indian Film Festival, the event organizers had shared the news online on Wednesday. They wrote, "The highly anticipated DOBAARAA, directed by Anurag Kashyap and starring award-winning actress Taapsee Pannu is being premiered at the #LIFF2022 and is a testament of its new-age, cutting edge narrative being wholly loved and applauded all over the world."

Details Ekta Kapoor's Cult Movies is one of the producers

Dobaaraa, touted to be a new-age thriller, marks the third collaboration between Pannu and Kashyap. Before this, they worked together in Kashyap's hit 2018 directorial, Manmarziyaan, and 2019's biographical drama Saand Ki Aankh, which Kashyap had produced. On the other hand, filmmaker Ekta Kapoor-backed Balaji Telefilms' Cult Movies and Sunir Khetarpal's ATHENA, are jointly producing the upcoming project.

Updates Pannu has her slate full with releases

Pannu has many other intriguing projects in the pipeline. Shabaash Mithu, a biographical sports drama based on ace cricketer Mithali Raj's life, has the actor playing the titular role. Directed by Srijit Mukherji, it is gearing up for release on July 15. Last seen in the Telugu drama Mishan Impossible, she is also making her production debut with Blurr, bankrolled by her Outsiders Films.