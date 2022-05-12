Entertainment

'Bored of monotony,' Shilpa Shetty Kundra announces social media break

Written by Isha Sharma May 12, 2022, 07:22 pm 2 min read

You won't see Shilpa Shetty Kundra online for a while

On Thursday morning, Shilpa Shetty Kundra shocked her fans by announcing a break from social media. She hasn't provided details on when she will resume using her Instagram and Twitter accounts. Shetty Kundra posted an all-black photo and stated that she is "bored of the monotony." She is followed by a whopping 25.4M users on Instagram, while this number stands at 6.4M on Twitter.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Dhadkan actor is one of the most popular Bollywood celebrities on social media and is known for staying connected with her fans regularly.

From her workout and yoga videos to the time spent with her family and friends, Shetty has never hesitated to share her life with her admirers.

Thus, her social media break comes as a massive surprise.

Announcement Take a look at what Shetty wrote in the post

Posting an all-black photo on her social media handles, the 46-year-old wrote, "Sooooo bored of the monotony, everything looking the same... (sic)." "Going off social media till I find a new avatar," added the fitness enthusiast. Otherwise, both of her Twitter and Instagram accounts are still up and running, still featuring various updates from her personal and professional life that she had shared before.

Twitter Post This is what Shetty Kundra wrote in her post

Soooo bored of the monotony, everything looking the same... going off social media till I find a new avatar 🙆🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/yj9VDzEEF3 — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) May 12, 2022

Work updates What does Shetty Kundra's work calendar look like?

The Baazigar actor has a packed slate ahead of her. Her romantic-comedy Nikamma will be hitting theaters on June 17. Recently, it was announced that as the first female officer in Rohit Shetty's cop universe, she will be joining the cast of Amazon Prime Video's Indian Police Force. Additionally, she is also busy working on Sonal Joshi's Sukhee, where she co-stars with Amit Sadh.

Did you know? There are many actors who went on social media detox

Before Shetty Kundra, Sonakshi Sinha had bid adieu to Twitter in June 2020, citing mental health reasons. Soon after, Saqib Saleem quit Twitter, too, stating that it was a place where abuse was a code of conduct. Amid the second COVID-19 wave, Amit Sadh deemed it incorrect to post his pictures while the nation was undergoing a turbulent time, and went off social media.