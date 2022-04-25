Entertainment

Say What! 'Koffee with Karan' might be coming back

Say What! 'Koffee with Karan' might be coming back

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 25, 2022, 07:34 pm 2 min read

'Koffee with Karan' is returning for a seventh season, say reports

The scandalous coffee and couch are set to return! If the grapevine is to be believed, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar's (in)famous chat show Koffee with Karan is soon going to make a comeback. Sources suggest Johar might start shooting for it as soon as mid-May with the new season premiering by June-July. Get ready for the celebrities' snide remarks and dirty fights!

Context Why does this story matter?

For the longest time, Johar's chat show has been responsible for giving us the juicy gossip from the tinsel town.

Be it the secret crushes or the ugly beef between celebrities, the filmmaker was sure to unearth all that up on the coffee table.

Reports in 2020 suggested the show was permanently going off-air but it seems like the talk show would be back.

Report Planning, pre-production have apparently already begun

Currently, Johar is shooting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, as is evident from his latest viral selfie with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. According to a source (via Pinkvilla), he will take a break from the movie to film the chat show. "The planning and pre-production have already begun and the team is now all ready to start shooting from mid-May," they said.

Guests Expect top Bollywood names to appear on show

Once the shoot gets wrapped, the latest season of Koffee with Karan is likely to hit Star Network channels in June. As is the norm, we can expect top Bollywood stars to appear for a chat over coffee. Names of Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, and Siddhant Chaturvedi are doing rounds.

Information 'Koffee with Karan' season six concluded in 2019

Of course, there is a high probability that newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Bhatt also show up in what would be their first appearance as a married couple. Given how impacting pan-Indian films have been in the recent past, we can expect non-Bollywood faces to make an appearance as well. Notably, the sixth season of Koffee with Karan wrapped up in March 2019.