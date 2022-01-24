Entertainment

#PlaylistAlert: Top 5 Hindi songs released in last two weeks

These new songs are all in the rage. Which one's your favorite?

The Hindi language gets one of the largest number of song releases, including the launch of music videos, independent artists' tracks, and music for Hindi movies. With the start of 2022, we have been showered with multiple tracks, of various genres. Here, we list the top 5 songs that were dropped within the last two weeks. Which one will make it to your playlist?

#1 Salman Khan-starrer 'Main Chala' will charm lovers of slow ballads

Salman Khan and Pragya Jaiswal starred in a new song from Guru Randhawa and Iulia Vantur, Main Chala. After being released on YouTube on Saturday, the love song is still trending on the platform at the time of writing. It's a track for those who are ardent listeners of slow, soft ballads. Notably, this song was originally planned for Khan's latest movie, Antim.

#2 Waiting to be moved by indie pop? 'Lapadva' is answer

Next, we'll take an about-turn from mainstream and concentrate on an independent release, Lapadva. Written, performed and composed by Anurag Halder, the breezy number can be your go-to track for your next road trip. Released by Sony Music, the accompanying music video features new faces—Ayush Agarwal and Maanasa Choudhary. If you're looking to jump into the world of non-film songs, do it with Lapadva.

#3 Tune, lyrics, beats, 'Doobey' serves on all accounts

Now, we focus on the latest release on this list, Doobey from the upcoming film Gehraiyaan. Voiced by Lothika, the little-over-two-minute song checks out multiple boxes, be it the music, the lyrics or its rhythm. And, composers OAFF and Savera deserve credit for making the track fit the narrative so well. You can check out 5 takeaways from the song on our site.

#4 'Lathe Di Chadar' is extremely soulful

Here we mention a studio shot song, Lathe Di Chadar. The live rendition of the soulful track will stay in your mind for a long time. Singer Samarjeet Randhava voiced the song alongside helping compose it and writing the lyrics. Her unique texture of voice is memorable. Produced by Zee Music, the video will present you with a new version of the popular number.

#5 'Tumko Dekha Toh Pyaar Aagaya' paints simple love story

To conclude the list, we have Tumko Dekha Toh Pyaar Aagaya that came out last week. Raj Barman has crooned this. Featuring television stars Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Verma, the MV features a predictable yet sweet love story. Although the tale begins with the guy stalking the woman, he does seem embarrassed when she confronts him. Barman-Khan had recently last collaborated on Nainon Ka.