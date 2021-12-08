Entertainment 'Nainon Ka' review: The Jeet Gannguli-composition is high on emotions

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 08, 2021, 04:28 pm

You'd want to know about Raj Barman after listening to 'Nainon Ka Ye Rona Jaye Na'

Zee Music Company has released another single on their official YouTube channel recently. Titled Nainon Ka Ye Rona Jaaye Na, the track features Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Mohsin Khan, Ribhu Mehra, and Tunisha Sharma. The Jeet Gannguli-composed track is high on emotions and has the power to mesmerize you. The melody is worth listening on loop. Here's our detailed review.

Song Singer Raj Barman gets the spotlight for his soulful rendition

The ace music director delivers it again with his composition. Lyrics by Manoj Yadav bring a lot of simplicity to this track. The star of the number is, however, Raj Barman, who has sung it beautifully. The harkatein he takes in this melody will make you want to listen to this number more than once. Music producers should give him more songs to explore.

Video Khan, Sharma add a lot of freshness to the video

The 4:20-minute-long clip begins with Sharma asking Khan to get serious about life. The visuals explore their past memories and present situations. As the song progresses, you will get why we are calling this song an emotional tune. The lake, mountains, and green fields in the video will push you to plan a trip. Both the actors look good and are presented subtly.

Resemblance The song would give 'Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho' vibes

Remember the song Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho from Rajkummar Rao starrer CityLights? The Arijit Singh song is still evergreen, even after seven years. That soulful number was also composed by Gannguly. Nainon Ka sounds like an extension of that track. If you listen to this song carefully, you will be able to notice a lot of similarities between Barman and Singh.

Twitter Post You can check out the song here

Verdict The song ends with the hope of a better future

After feasting your eyes with the soothing visuals, you get a "to be continued" caption in the end. Does this mean the story will have a happy ending in the second video? Let's see. In gist, the audio is more powerful compared to MV. The track has reached more than 11L views on YouTube. Verdict: Song and video get 4 and 3.5/5 stars, respectively.