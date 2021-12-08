Entertainment When will 'Sam Bahadur' shoot start? Vicky Kaushal replies

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 08, 2021, 03:05 pm

Vicky Kaushal will start shooting for 'Sam Bahadur' in a few months

Actor Vicky Kaushal is currently topping headlines for his reported wedding to actress Katrina Kaif, but we have some news about his upcoming projects. The man of many biopics, we all know Kaushal will play India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the latter's biopic. Now, the actor has confirmed Sam Bahadur will go on floors in the middle of next year. Here's more.

Announcing the ambitious venture in 2019, director Meghna Gulzar had given us Kaushal's first look as the decorated military officer. After that, two fresh posters for the film were shared in January this year. The team had announced Sam Bahadur as the movie's title back in April. But it looks like there was a lot pending for the production to begin, until now.

Details I'm really looking forward to Sam Manekshaw, says Kaushal

Following a few months of radio silence regarding the film's development, we got some insight during Film Companion Actors Adda 2021. Kaushal was attending the roundtable for his stellar performance in Sardar Udham. When asked what was he looking forward to most in 2022, he said, "I'm really looking forward to Sam Manekshaw...I'm really nervous about it and that's why I'm very very excited."

"It's mammoth of a responsibility, I'm looking forward to working with Meghna again...Actually, more than the film I'm excited about the process to start," explained the Masaan actor. He then confirmed the shooting will begin in the middle of 2022 but the process, before that. In the same interview, actors Taapsee Pannu and Samantha Ruth Prabhu hinted at their possible Bollywood collaboration, too.

Marriage Meanwhile, Kaushal's 'mehendi' ceremony is today

Apart from Sam Bahadur, the Uri actor has a sci-fi thriller upcoming, titled Immortal Ashwatthama. Last month, his first look in Govinda Naam Mera [assumably formerly Mr. Lele] was released. Now coming to the affair at hand, Kaushal and Kaif are set to have their mehendi event today at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. The top Bollywood stars are reported to get married tomorrow.