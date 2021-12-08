Entertainment Have approached Samantha for a film, Taapsee Pannu confirms

Taapsee Pannu and Samantha Ruth Prabhu ARE discussing working together, actors confirmed recently

One month back, reports were rife suggesting two big names—Taapsee Pannu and Samantha Ruth Prabhu—would be coming together for a Bollywood project. It was said that the Rashmi Rocket star would produce the thriller starring the The Family Man 2 actress. Now, Pannu has added credibility to the speculations by confirming she has indeed approached the Telugu star with a venture. Read on.

Pannu has established a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry, with her projects that portray real women. She launched her own production house, Outsiders Films this year, with the aim to back impactful ventures. Prabhu, who gained nationwide acclaim for her performance in the Amazon Prime Video show, is ready to shoulder pan-India projects and seems to be a perfect fit.

What do we exactly know? While speaking at Film Companion Actors Adda 2021, the Haseen Dillruba star revealed she had loved Prabhu's portrayal of Raji in the Raj and DK show. She added it's true that she has approached the Eega actress with a venture that she would produce. "I'd love to be a part of it," Prabhu, who was also present, simply answered.

In the same roundtable, the actresses talked about the difference between male and female actors, and how things are changing. Pannu said she's done playing "vulnerable underdogs" and would like to be "the hero from the first frame," earning an ovation from Prabhu and others.

As we can understand, the venture, if it at all happens, is in its discussion stage and we can expect details soon. But fans won't have to wait long to see Prabhu in Hindi films as she has begun shooting for her multi-lingual project, Yashoda, recently. She also has other projects in the pipeline, given she has been reportedly scouting for homes in Mumbai.

Not only Yashoda, but Prabhu is also jampacked with several other projects. She has Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Shaakuntalam, Arrangements of Love, and a web-series. Pannu is certainly not behind. The Thappad star is currently shooting Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? having wrapped up her sports biopic Shabaash Mithu. The 34-year-old is awaiting the release of Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa, and her first production venture, Blurr.