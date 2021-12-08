Entertainment Kichcha Sudeep's 'Vikrant Rona' gets next February 24 release date

Sudeep's highly anticipated 'Vikrant Rona' will release on February 24, next year

Vikrant Rona finally gets a release date. Its lead actor and Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep took to Twitter to announce that his adventure flick will arrive in cinema halls on February 24, 2022. Earlier it was supposed to hit theaters on August 19 and that too in 3D and several languages like Tamil, Telugu. But COVID-19 dampened the original plan and here we are.

Significance Why does this story matter?

Sudeep's last release Kotigobba 3 got a lot of love, effectively reviving the cinema halls in Karnataka. Before that, the superstar was seen in Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3 in 2019 as the main antagonist. That was a semi hit too. And now Vikrant Rona is in the line. The film has him playing an Indiana Jones type character, so fans are super hyped.

Details Announcement teaser gives feel of a Hollywood movie

Along with the announcement, the Naan Ee star also shared a teaser. The 37-second-long clip starts in a jungle with a close-up of the moon behind the mountains. The credits start rolling in supported by a thrilling background score. It mentions "the world gets a new hero," and then the release date is declared. Sudeep's picture on a motorbike ends the engaging teaser.

Twitter Post You can check out the announcement here

Information Sudeep plays the role of a hunter in 'Vikrant Rona'

The high-budget project has been written and helmed by Anup Bhandari, who made his directorial debut with 2015's mystery thriller Rangitaranga, starring debutantes Nirup Bhandari, Radhika Chetan and Avantika Shetty. Nirup features in Vikrant Rona too. Neetha Ashok, Ravishankar Gowda, Madhusudan Rao, Vasuki Vaibhav, and Jacqueline Fernandez complete the cast. Sudeep plays the role of a hunter in the movie, said several reports.

Clash The film has Ranveer Singh's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' as its competitor

February is choked with high-profile releases and Sudeep's film gets added to the list. It will face stiff competition the next day onward since Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar hits theaters on February 25. The social comedy by Yash Raj Films will also star Shalini Pandey in the lead. A week prior to Vikrant Rona, Alia Bhatt-led Gangubai Kathiawadi releases, on February 18.