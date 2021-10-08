'Kotigobba 3' trailer: Kichcha Sudeep is back with mass entertainer!

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Oct 08, 2021, 03:36 pm

Kichcha Sudeep is back in form with 'Kotigobba 3'

Kichcha Sudeep will soon be seen in mass entertainer hero look in the actioner Kotigobba 3. Makers dropped its trailer recently and the Kannada superstar is charismatic per usual! Producer Soorappa Babu is also looking forward to going big with the distribution of the venture. Since it is the first major release in the industry after COVID-19 second wave, a lot is riding here.

Trailer

Hero or villain?: A 'Ghost' is killing off criminals

The trailer to the Shivakarthik directorial opens in a foreign land with news reports saying how multiple bomb blasts have led to the death of 40 criminals in recent days. And these blasts are being conducted by an anonymous person known as "Ghost." Aftab Shivdasani plays a police officer who pledges to catch Ghost, no matter whether he is "a hero or villain."

Similarities

The vigilante angle might remind you of Salman Khan's 'Kick'

An anti-hero killing villains for the greater good might remind you of Salman Khan's Kick. The trailer then introduces us to Sudeep, who starred alongside Khan in Dabangg 3, wearing a bandana, unbuttoned shirt, and embodying dashing style. The superstar seems to have a backstory as he travels with a small kid and has a romance angle spinning with Premam actress Madonna Sebastian.

Twitter Post

Catch the trailer here!

Thanks to all u friends for loving it...

Thanks to all my loving friends frm my fraternity for appreciating for sharing it .

Luv Hugs to all.🥂#Kotigobba3RoarsFormOct14https://t.co/KT5ojvUl49 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) October 7, 2021

Details

The movie is set to release on October 14

The clip also gives us a glimpse of the "real" bad guy, who says ominous (but silly) dialogues like "I am the merchant of death." Overall, the trailer promises a family entertainer. To note, the upcoming movie marks Sebastian's Sandalwood debut. Kotigobba 3 will also star Shraddha Das, P Ravi Shankar, Nawab Shah and Sunny Leone. It is set to release on October 14.

Information

Sudeep also has much-anticipated 'Vikrant Rona' in pipeline

Gearing up for the release, producers have decided to get the movie more than 1,000 shows across Karnataka, as per The New Indian Express. Babu told the portal that advance ticket booking is likely to open on October 11 or the 12th. Notably, the previous installment, Kotigobba 2, had come out in 2016. Apart from this, Sudeep has Vikrant Rona waiting to be released.