Prateik Babbar joins Taapsee Pannu-Pratik Gandhi's 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?'

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Nov 29, 2021, 09:38 am

Taapsee Pannu plays a cop for the first time in 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?'

Taapsee Pannu is pretty busy! Just earlier this month she wrapped up shooting her sports biopic Shabaash Mithu, a Srijit Mukherji-directorial. The film sheds light on Mithali Raj's life, the captain of India's women's Test and ODI teams, and Pannu is playing that role. The actress is now busy with Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?, which has got a new cast member: Prateik Babbar.

Team

Junglee Pictures and Roy Kapur Films are backing the film

To be backed by Junglee Pictures and Roy Kapur Films, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? also has OTT king Pratik Gandhi in a prime role, apart from Pannu and Babbar. The Ekk Deewana Tha actor got added to the team some days back, said reports, though nothing has been confirmed. Pannu is playing a police officer in this film, to be directed by Arshad Syed.

Information

Gandhi plays a newly-wedded man whose wife has fled

The drama will have Gandhi as a newly-wedded man whose wife has fled and Pannu's character has been given the duty to solve the case. Babbar's role is not clear yet, but we assume he will either be the one who would kidnap Gandhi's wife or play her present or former lover. Right now, the team is shooting in Jaipur, Rajasthan, as was planned.

Details

The 34-year-old actress was last seen in 'Rashmi Rocket'

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old actress was last seen in Rashmi Rocket where she plays a Gujarati athlete. The film hit the digital platform ZEE5 last month and had Priyanshu Painyuli essaying her husband's character and Abhishek Banerjee plays Dr. Eeshit Mehta, Rashmi's lawyer. Critics gave mostly positive reviews to the movie, which had a World Television Premiere on ZEE Cinema on November 27.

Projects

Pannu to make her debut as a producer with 'Blurr'

Apart from this film, Pannu has an interesting slate of projects in pipeline. She has already finished filming for Dobaara, which is being backed by Anurag Kashyap. She also has Looop Lapeta, an official Hindi remake of Run Lola Run, which co-stars Gaurav Pareek and Tahir Raj Bhasin. She will also mark her debut as a producer with Blurr under her Outsiders Films.