5 movies that had good intent but failed at execution

Jan 24, 2022

Every movie is developed from the seed of a story that takes a certain shape. But often, the end result can go off-track. Take, Bollywood's Tubelight for example. The Kabir Khan directorial had a solid plot set around India-China tension but its execution failed to impress. Different casting or a more tightly-bound script would've done wonders. We list 5 other such cases.

#1 'Hum Do Hamare Do': Nice objective but needed different direction

Hum Do Hamare Do starred Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon, alongside Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah. Understandably, expectations were sky-high. But after watching it, we couldn't understand why the stars had agreed to do this. The basic idea was to highlight society's restrictive views on "what is a family." But the film followed a completely absurd direction. This idea deserved a better screenplay.

#2 'Bhoot Police': Could have reached zenith of horror comedy

Next up, we have Disney+ Hotstar's Bhoot Police. The ensemble movie focused on two brothers, who are ghostbusters, as they encounter a real ghost first time in their careers. The Pavan Kirpalani-directorial had its moments and a good message at the end but the silly jokes and forcing laughter on viewers made the tone ridiculous. A bit more sincerity would have been golden.

#3 'Atrangi Re': Romanticized mental illness, not done at all

Aanand L. Rai's Atrangi Re is the most recent release on this list and is actually quite sober. But the story and execution had a giant problem: It romanticized mental illness, almost treating it like a comedy tool. And, that should not happen in this age and time. The concept of childhood trauma and non-linear narrative should have been dealt with differently.

#4 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar': Modern couple should not be one mothering other

Meenakshi Sundareshwar was packaged as a cute story of a sweet couple who get arranged married and have to be in a long-distance marriage. But watching the Netflix film had not been a cute/sweet experience. Apart from its abundant inconsistencies, Meenakshi and Sundareshwar's relationship was gravely flawed: Meenakshi continuously forgiving and sacrificing when Sundareshwar simply pouts. Their characters must be rehashed in a remake.

#5 'Dhamaka': Brilliant premise, but lost thrill in no time

The premise looked brilliant but Dhamaka was a bummer. Given the story was literally about bomb blasts, the narrative fused out too soon. It was a remake of The Terror Live, but wasn't as taut as the original. So a second try at remaking can be taken, which should keep the thrill of impending doom intact, favorably till the end. Also, avoid unnecessary sub-plots.