Is Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara getting ready for Bollywood debut?

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 25, 2022, 07:11 pm 2 min read

Sara Tendulkar is the eldest child of Sachin Tendulkar

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara might make her Bollywood debut soon, as per reports. The 24-year-old has been taking acting lessons and has also appeared in a clothing brand's commercial. It seems that after completing her education in medicine at London University, she will start exploring Bollywood. This does not come as a surprise as she has expressed her interest in acting previously.

Sara is the eldest child of Tendulkar and his pediatrician wife Anjali.

Since her birth, media lens were trained on her, but the star couple kept her away from limelight till now.

Following her mother, Sara proceeded to pursue a medical course, while her brother Arjun followed Tendulkar.

So, if Sara ventures into films, it will be the first in the Tendulkar household.

Earlier, there were rumors of Sara making her Bollywood debut opposite Shahid Kapoor, but Tendulkar had shut those rumors off then. We wonder what he has to say now. Meanwhile, Sara enjoys an impressive following of 1.9M followers on Instagram and regularly posts photos there of her life in London. Recently, she shared photos of her shoot with Ajio Luxe, which got decent reaction.

"Sara who often maintains a low key profile might leave the audience surprised with her acting skills. She might make her Bollywood debut soon," a source told BollywoodLife. "She is extremely talented and her parents are extremely supportive of whatever decision she makes. Sara is a model by profession and her pictures often leave her fans going gaga over her," they added.

Sara made her modeling debut in December last year where she appeared in a commercial for international brand Self-Portrait, featuring actor Banita Sandhu and Tania Shroff. She is an alumni of Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. As for her brother, he is a member of the IPL team Mumbai Indians. In the auction, he fetched a sum of Rs. 30 lakh.