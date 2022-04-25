Entertainment

'Acharya': Director confirms Kajal Aggarwal's portions 'completely chopped off'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 25, 2022, 06:01 pm 2 min read

'Acharya' would have been Kajal Aggarwal's second release in 2022 after 'Hey Sinamika'

When the trailer for Acharya was dropped some days back, we could not spot Kajal Aggarwal even though she was announced as the leading lady. She was also reportedly not mentioned during the pre-release event of the Telugu film on Sunday. And now confirming fears, the film's director Koratala Siva has shared that Aggarwal is indeed no longer a part of the film.

Context Why does this story matter?

Initially, makers brought Trisha Krishnan aboard for the leading lady's part. But she exited owing to creative differences. Later, Aggarwal was signed for the role.

From that time, excitement among her fans was pretty high since the film was being led by megastar Chiranjeevi and fans wanted to see them paired together again.

Also, Aggarwal is a big star, so this development assumes significance.

Quote Here's what Siva said of Aggarwal's role

During a promotional interview, Siva said, "After completing the first schedule, I watched the rush and wasn't convinced. I discussed it with Megastar and he asked me to take the final call. I explained it to Kajal and she responded with a smile." "Kajal's role is completely chopped off from Acharya," he mentioned, while saying that "there is no leading lady for Chiranjeevi garu."

Fact Aggarwal's portions 'didn't justify her stature'

"Pooja Hegde plays Neelambari, the love interest of Ram Charan," Siva confirmed. To further cement his reasoning, the director highlighted that Aggarwal's portions "didn't justify her stature." "Initially, Kajal's role was designed as a funny character in Dharmasthali. But after shooting for 3-4 days, a doubt about (purpose of) her role popped up. She is a big heroine; her presence should be justified."

Information Know all about the film

Acharya has been bankrolled by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy via Matinee Entertainment. It is set for a grand release on April 29. Apart from the ones mentioned before, the upcoming movie will also see Sonu Sood as the main antagonist. Mahesh Babu has done the voice-over, while Mani Sharma is the music composer. Acharya has been awarded a U/A certificate by the CBFC.