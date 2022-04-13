Entertainment

'KGF 2': Yash's fans make his portrait using 20,700 books!

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 13, 2022, 09:57 am 2 min read

Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2' is gearing up for release on April 14

Ahead of the release of KGF: Chapter 2, fans of its lead actor Yash have shown strong support for him. They have made a mammoth mosaic portrait with over 20,000 books and are claiming that this is a world record. World record or not, this massive show of support definitely speaks of how much awaited the film is. KGF: Chapter 2 releases on Thursday.

Context Why does this story matter?

The "project" was done by the Yash Fans Association. Spread over 25,650 sqft at the White Garden Grounds of Malur, the mosaic portrait of the actor measures 130 x 190 feet.

It was done using as many as 20,700 books.

In his own words, it was KGF that launched Yash as a pan-India actor, so a lot is riding on the part two.

Viral Video of the art has gone viral

Team Yash FC's Twitter handle shared a photo of the art and announced the news. "Big Bigger Biggest!! We had planned for 120×170 ft but it surpassed our expectations... We had to expand it to 135×190ft which covers an area of 25,650 Sqft which is the world record," tweeted the team. As soon as the photo surfaced, it set the social media on fire.

Information All you need to know about 'KGF'

Releasing nationwide on April 14 in languages including Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, KGF: Chapter 2 has been written and directed by Prashanth Neel. Vijay Kiragandur has banked the upcoming film under the Hombale Films banner. Besides Yash, the film has Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady, while Raveena Tandon plays Ramika Sen, India's Prime Minister. Sanjay Dutt plays the main antagonist.

Clash 'KGF 2' faces competition from 'Beast' in TN

Though KGF 2 might be a one man show at the box office in other states, its business in Tamil Nadu faces a stiff competition with Beast. Starring Vijay and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, the Tamil film has hit the cinema halls on Tuesday, April 13, which is a day before KGF's release. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast has music by Anirudh Ravichander.