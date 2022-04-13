Entertainment

'Ironheart': Iron Man spin-off moves forward; gets directors, executive producer

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 13, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

The upcoming series will have Dominique Thorne playing the titular role

Ironheart finally has an update after more than a year. The Marvel show that is being considered as a spin-off to the character of Iron Man has signed Ryan Coogler (Black Panther) as its executive producer via his banner, Proximity Media. Further, the show now has its directors, both women: Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. Dominique Thorne will play the central character in Ironheart.

The series will be about a brilliant teenager who builds her own version of the Iron Man suit.

Although this armor proved to be a failure, it gained the notice of Tony Stark, who decided to endorse her quest to become a superhero by mentoring her.

So, after Stark's death in Avengers: Endgame, it would feel refreshing to see something connected to him.

The teenage inventor in Ironheart is Riri Williams (Thorne). Raised by her mother and step-father in Chicago, she was a child prodigy. In fact, she joined the prestigious MIT at 11. Following the death of her step-father, she reverse-engineered Stark's Mark-41 design to build her own suit of armor from stolen materials. When she was questioned for it, Williams used the armor to escape.

Reports said while Bailey will direct the first three episodes, Barnes will take over from episode four through six. The Marvel show has Chinaka Hodge (TNT's Snowpiercer series) as its head writer/executive producer. Anthony Ramos and Lyric Ross have also been cast in Ironheart. Coogler will executive produce the project alongside Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum and Zoie Nagelhout.

Meanwhile, Bailey is the creator of You're So Talented and has also been a part of the creative team to Brown Girls. Netflix's Dear White People had her in the production team and as director of the final season. Barnes, on the other hand, is behind Mythic Quest, One Day at a Time, Blindspotting and the soon-to-be-released fourth season of Atlanta.