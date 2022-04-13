Entertainment

5 TV shows that had the most satisfying finales

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 13, 2022, 02:05 am 2 min read

It's always difficult to part ways from your favorite TV shows. The characters in the series become like your family members and hence, you suffer from separation pangs once the show ends. But, a fitting finale makes it a bit easy for you to accept the ending of your treasured sitcom. In this light, we list five shows that have had satisfying conclusions.

#1 'Modern Family'

Modern Family, in its 11-year-long run, gathered a massive fan following. But, its ending left fans divided. They were of the opinion that Gloria Pritchett (Sofía Vergara) and Haley Dunphy (Sarah Hyland) deserved better endings. We think, however, each of the characters evolve throughout the series and set off to find their own calling, and that's how a show like Modern Family should end.

#2 'Friends'

We wish Friends never ended! With Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) and Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) getting married followed by Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), the gang was bound to move away from each other and settle down in their new lives. The NBC series, thus, ended on a warm note with all the characters visiting Central Perk, one last time.

#3 'The Big Bang Theory'

Let's admit, The Big Bang Theory concluded on a little confusing note, with respect to Penny's (Kaley Cuoco) pregnancy because she never wanted to be a parent, but well, she seemed happy. Amy (Mayim Bialik) and Sheldon (Jim Parsons) finally win a Nobel Prize and the finale had the characters dining in Apartment 4A. That's the place Sheldon lived when the series first opened.

#4 'Brooklyn 99'

The Nine-Nine moving on from their precinct was definitely emotional, but they ended it with one last "heist"! In the finale, we saw Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher) finally realizing his dream of becoming a deputy commissioner and Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero) getting a big promotion. Jake also plans to (Andy Samberg) reveal his intention to leave the precinct and prepare a "perfect goodbye."

#5 'Scrubs'

Scrubs ends the list. Now, for this, we will consider the eighth season as its last because season nine did not make much sense when the entire show is concerned. So, at the end of season eight, we see JD (Zach Braff) bidding his farewell to everyone at Sacred Heart, while planning to take his relationship with Elliot (Sarah Chalke) to the next level.