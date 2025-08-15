'Bigg Boss 19': Awez, Nagma, Ashnoor to join Salman's show 

The 19th season of Bigg Boss is set to begin on August 24, and the anticipation among the fans is at an all-time high! A new report by the Times of India suggests that social media stars Awez Darbar (Ismail Darbar's son) and Nagma Mirajkar, along with actor Ashnoor Kaur, have been finalized as contestants. Darbar and Mirajkar, who are a couple, are likely to enter the house together. The show will be hosted by Salman Khan .

New theme Contestants to be divided into political parties The upcoming season of Bigg Boss will have a unique theme, Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, where contestants will reportedly be divided into two political parties each week. These parties will compete against each other to elect their leader or captain. The housemates will select their representatives, who will then participate in elections. This is a major change from previous seasons, where there was a weekly captain for the smooth running of the house.

House design 'Assembly house' inspired by parliament The design of the Bigg Boss 19 house will also be different. The house will be designed as an "Assembly house" inspired by the parliament. This new design is sure to add an extra layer of excitement and intrigue to the show. The confirmed contestant list for this season reportedly also includes Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna. Anaya Bangar, Rati Pandey, Hunar Hali, and former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Shailesh Lodha and Gurucharan Singh are likely to join, too.