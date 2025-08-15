Aryan Khan's 'The Bads of Bollywood': Cast, plot, release date

Plot and cast of the series

Co-written by Aryan with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, the series follows an ambitious outsider trying to find his place in Bollywood alongside friends.

Expect a mix of comedy and drama, rumored to be led by Bobby Deol and Mona Singh—and there are even rumors about cameos from Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment (the folks known for gutsy stories), this debut keeps their fearless streak alive.

Streaming date is still under wraps—stay tuned!