'Acharya' trailer: Ram Charan is Chiranjeevi's 'comrade' in this actioner

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 12, 2022, 08:10 pm 2 min read

The trailer of Acharya is finally here! Makers of the Telugu-language action drama film released its first trailer just two weeks ahead of its theatrical outing on April 29. And, it looks like megastar Chiranjeevi is back with another blockbuster after over two years, because the trailer has everything: action, romance and drama. Also, Ram Charan impresses yet again. Here's a breakdown.

As mentioned earlier, Chiranjeevi, or Chiru as he is fondly called, was last seen in the historical drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019).

So, his fans are waiting eagerly for this film to come out. Acharya also marks his first film to release in 2022.

Now that we got a glimpse of the film in the vibrant trailer, we simply cannot wait anymore.

The trailer starts with a panoramic shot of a picturesque place, Padaghattam, and a voice-over that describes its beauty. People are celebrating a festival and we witness the romantic relationship between Charan and Neelambari (Pooja Hegde). The voice-over makes it clear that the people in this village might seem meek but they are not. And we see Charan fighting bloody with goons soon enough.

Trailer Characters of Chiru, Charan have a past?

Chiranjeevi appears in the second half. His attitude establishes the ferocity of his character, Acharya, and we understand from his face-off with Sonu Sood that the antagonist is in trouble. The trailer also indicates that Acharya and Siddha (Charan) have a history as the former calls him his "comrade." Everything was fine till we realized that leading lady Kajal Aggarwal wasn't shown at all.

Details Know more about 'Acharya'

Directed by Koratala Siva, the upcoming film has Mani Sharma on its board as the music composer. This is Siva and Chiranjeevi's first collaboration. While the megastar is leading the Telugu film, Charan and Hegde will be seen in extended cameo roles. Touted to be a social drama, it was supposed to release in February, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back that plan.