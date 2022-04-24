Entertainment

Ranveer-Alia's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' release date confirmed!

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 24, 2022, 06:24 pm 2 min read

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' is headed for February 10, 2023 release

Karan Johar has confirmed his much-anticipated directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is on the right track even after going under production. Sharing a smiling selfie with its lead stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Johar penned a poem, adding the film is set to release on February 10, 2023. He is also producing the romantic drama under his Dharma Productions alongside Viacom18.

Context

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will mark the directorial comeback of Johar after 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Plus, it is going to be a love story "with the soul of family values," which is another element the 49-year-old filmmaker has achieved mastery in.

Apart from marking Singh-Bhatt's reunion after Gully Boy, this film co-stars three yesteryear superstars—Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

Post Johar heaped praises on Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Pritam

Johar seemed to be in a supergood mood on Sunday as he penned a hilarious poem, praising his cast and crew. "So much josh and jazbaati jawaani, Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani, Garam Dharam [Dharmendra] ka swag toh dekho. Bas humari favorite Jaya [Bachchan] ji ki tasveer mat kheencho! Ab unki beshumaar tareef karni hai lazmi, the one and only Shabana Azmi!"

Singh and his love for Gucci and Bhatt and her box office dominance also found a mention in Johar's fun poetry. "In sabka kare aap intezar, We are coming soon to win your ishq wala pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani FEB 10th 2023!" Johar concluded. Notably, the February 10 premiere date was announced in November 2021, too, when the team completed 50 days of the shoot.

Details Get ready for Johar-esque grand sets and lavish costumes

This update comes a day after Bhatt returned to Mumbai after wrapping up a shooting schedule of the film in Jaisalmer on Saturday. The grand project has been in the making for a long time, having begun production back in August 2021. Written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy, the film will have grand sets and feature clothes designed by Manish Malhotra.