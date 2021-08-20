'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani': Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's first looks revealed

Aug 20, 2021

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is back to the director's chair with his upcoming romantic comedy-drama, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He announced today on social media that the film has finally begun its shooting. The post also included a video, which unveiled the first looks of the lead pair — Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The movie is slated to release next year.

Looks

Singh as Rocky is what he is in real life

The clip begins with Johar's voice saying that Rocky and Rani "pure taiyaar hai" and let's begin their "prem kahani." Then, the video gives glimpses of Bhatt as Rani in a chiffon saree and a bindi. Meanwhile, Singh as Rocky is seen dancing and wearing animal print clothes, with a big shiny earring. He dons this same look in real life too, isn't it?

Twitter Post

Take a look at Johar's tweet here

The day is finally here I have so many feelings going on in my head but what emerges at the top is - gratitude! As we begin our kahani ka first schedule, seeking all your pyaar aashirvaad! It’s time to roll!🎥 #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK pic.twitter.com/5kxEHRGtM2 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 20, 2021

Costume

Manish Malhotra is the costume designer in it

Along with the star cast and director, we also see KJo's favorite designer, Manish Malhotra in the video, meaning he'll be the costumer designer. Shooting location details haven't been revealed yet. Written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy, this family-drama is Bhatt and Singh's second movie together. They were highly appreciated for their chemistry in Gully Boy, and expectations are naturally higher.

Plot

It's not just a love story of the lead pair

It also stars legends like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. Reportedly, the plot will revolve around "a mature love story" where Azmi and Dharmendra will play Bhatt's grandparents, and Bachchan will be Singh's grandmother. In an earlier tweet, Johar said, "It's not your regular love story. Rocky and Rani are going to redefine your usual love stories to take you on a journey!"

Speculation

Will there be any cameos in this flick?

It should be noted that in all his movies, Johar casts his Bollywood friends in cameo roles. In Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, also the 49-year-old's last directorial, Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan made special appearances. Will he do the same this time too? Well, there's a high chance of SRK getting cast, along with his friend-turned-foe-turned-friend Kajol (said to be KJo's "lucky charm").