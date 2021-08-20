'The Sympathizer': RDJ one of the highest-paid TV actors ever?

Aug 20, 2021

Robert Downey Jr.'s first television outing 'The Sympathizer' will earn him about $2mn per episode

In July, it was reported that Robert Downey Jr. is all set to mark his television debut by co-starring in HBO and A24's The Sympathizer. The war thriller based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by the same name by Viet Thanh Nguyen will be directed by Oldboy helmer Park Chan-wook. Now, Downey Jr.'s huge salary for the upcoming series has been teased. Here's more.

He's apparently pocketing a stunning $2mn per episode!

As per Variety, streaming of content has been flourishing more than ever and leading talents are getting extensively well paid for their small screen appearances. For The Sympathizer, the Sherlock Holmes actor might take home $2mn per episode, if not more, which will make him one of the highest-paid TV stars of all time. It added this remuneration trend will only bloom now.

If rumors are true, Downey Jr. has added another feather

Streaming boom leading to massive remuneration for leading talents

The report stated that Downey Jr.'s Avengers: Endgame co-star Chris Pratt was one of the highest-paid actors for TV before him, bagging $1.4mn every episode for The Terminal List. Jeff Bridges got $1mn for The Old Man, while Kate Winslet was paid around $650K for Mare of Easttown. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis are all getting $650K-$750K/episode for And Just Like That...

Downey Jr. is the only confirmed cast member till now

Coming back to The Sympathizer, our beloved Iron Man actor remains to be the only confirmed cast for the high-budget show. Park is also the showrunner, along with Don McKellar. Both of them will be executively producing the thriller, along with Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell, Niv Fichman, and Kim Ly. Like Zendaya-starrer Euphoria, this series is a collaboration between HBO and A24.

A global search for the lead is on currently

Published in 2015, the novel is set during the final days of the Vietnam War with a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy at the center. The story will follow the spy's life in exile in the United States, with a focus on culture and identity. Deadline had reported Downey Jr.'s association first, adding how the team was conducting a global search for the lead star.