Virtual high-fives to you if you are one of the FRIENDS fans making a silver lining out of the pandemic by rewatching the show. You might be wondering when do we actually get to watch the much-anticipated FRIENDS reunion. Here's some good news coming straight from Regina Phalange aka Phoebe Buffay aka Lisa Kudrow, who talked about the progress the reunion has achieved currently.

Development Kudrow said the crew shot packages of things

Kudrow made her appearance on Rob Lowe's podcast Literally! With Rob Lowe, where she said she had shot some scenes for the reunion. "There's different facets to it, and we already shot packages of things. I pre-shot something for it already so we're definitely doing it because I already shot a little something," she said. That raises one important question about the special.

Show type Kudrow calls the special 'getting together'

The special is not a continuation of the original show, as the actors are not reprising their respective characters but are actually gathering for some golden reminiscence. Kudrow later told that this is a get together in front of people. "It's us getting together, which just doesn't happen a lot and has never happened in front of other people since 2004," Kudrow explained.

Progress Kudrow says shoot to resume in early spring

However, that doesn't lessen the hype as Kudrow informed that the remaining leg of the shoot is to resume in early spring. This actually adds up as FRIENDS alum Matthew Perry, who played the nerdy, jocular character of Chandler, tweeted in November last year about rescheduling the FRIENDS reunion in March 2021. It sounds fun even if it's not a scripted thing.

