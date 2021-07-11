Makers share official first-look of 'And Just Like That...'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jul 11, 2021, 03:14 pm

The official first-look of 'And Just Like That...' is out now!

The official first-look of the 10-episode Sex and the City revival series And Just Like That... is here and we are all a little nostalgic. The new story will follow the lives of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) from the original 1998 show navigating love and friendship in their 50s. Actress Kim Cattrall (Samantha) is not returning though.

First-look

'And Just Like That... we're back'

The legendary HBO show's revival will air on HBO Max and since production is already underway, we can expect official dates soon. The first-look image shared by makers features the three friends walking on a footpath in New York City. Living up to the style statement of the characters, Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte look dashing. "And Just Like That... we're back," read the caption.

Instagram Post

Here's the new look of the girls

Instagram post A post shared by justlikethatmax on July 11, 2021 at 10:29 am IST

Cast

All male leads are returning, Sara Ramirez to join cast

The original male leads are also reprising their roles, so we will get to see Chris Noth (Mr. Big), John Corbett (Aiden), and David Eigenberg (Steve) again. Sara Ramírez (Grey's Anatomy fame) will essay a non-binary stand-up comedian in the show. Other confirmed members of the cast are Mario Cantone, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler. Parker, Davis, and Nixon are also executive producing it.

Loose end?

What will happen to Samantha in the show?

Cattrall had made it clear in 2019 that she'll never be returning to the franchise. Many correlated this to her tense relations with Parker. Whatever the reason be, it will be interesting to see how makers frame Samantha's exit. HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys had said, the reboot will be reflective of real life, where "people come into your life" and leave.

Information

OG show ran for six seasons; two films also released

Sex and the City was created by Darren Star based on Candace Bushnell's book of the same name. The series ran from 1998-2004 for six seasons and was followed by two movies in 2008 and 2010. COVID-19 will find a mention in the reboot, which is being penned by Michael Patrick King, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Julie Rottenberg, and Elisa Zuritsky.