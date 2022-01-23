Entertainment

5 Bollywood films that should not be remade by anyone

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 23, 2022, 04:41 pm 3 min read

These Hindi films need to be preserved

Remaking a film is nothing new. In the coming months, Bollywood will release several ventures that would be remakes. Like, Hindi remake of Malayalam film Driving Licence was announced just days back. Titled Selfiee, Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar will shoulder the venture. But there are many Bollywood films that are eternal classics and should remain untouched. We list the top five.

Number 1 'Sadma': No one can replicate Nehalata-Somu's relationship

Now Sadma is itself a remake, but it is from the same director, Balu Mahendra and its original Moondram Pirai also has the same actors. Led by the late Sridevi and Kamal Haasan, Sadma/Moondram Pirai beautifully portrays an unconventional bond between an amnesiac woman and a lonely teacher. The film is packed with emotions and its powerful climax still elicits a visceral reaction.

Chhoti Si Baat was about a common man trying to win over his lady love. The '70s era, scenes of people listening to cricket commentaries on transistors and use of typewriters feel personal till date. Intelligent characterization, empathetic writing and melodious music make the Basu Chatterjee-directorial exemplary. It's nearly impossible to bring its simple story set in a pre-hyper congested Bombay to life again.

Number 3 'Anand': Touches every chord of your heart

Anand gave us the famous call of "Babumoshai" and a host of dialogues about how to live your life to the fullest (thank you Gulzar saab!). Brilliantly enacted by Rajesh Khanna as the titular character, the Hrishikesh Mukherjee-helmed drama could have been melodramatic, considering the subject it was dealing with. But it was anything but that. There can be only be one Anand. Period.

Number 4 'Vaastav': Everything worked in its favor

Let's forget that Vaastav: The Reality had resurrected Sanjay Dutt's flagging career. For now, our focus will be on the masterpiece. Strong narrative, clear-cut characters, sharp dialogues, amazing music- Vaastav had everything going for it. The best part? Its climax and also that we finally got a don who looks and feels like us. Though it has been remade, a second try isn't warranted.

Number 5 'Deewar': Its remake cannot be made and here's why

No one would anyway have the gumption to give Deewar their own spin because: a) No actor can be the second "angry young man" aka Amitabh Bachchan. b) There can be no second Salim-Javed written script, not even by themselves. c) Yash Chopra and his taut direction cannot be done again. d) Nirupa Roy. e) And lastly, who can give music like RD Burman?