Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' to release theatrically in June 2022

Superstar Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan is set to open worldwide on June 3, 2022, the film's producer Boney Kapoor announced on Thursday. Based on the golden years of Indian football, the film will see Devgn as Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as a coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963.

Kapoor shared the new release date of 'Maidaan' on Twitter

Kapoor, who has produced several films including Mr. India, No Entry, Judaai, Wanted, and Mom, took to Twitter to share the new release date of Maidaan. "The unknown true story that will make every Indian proud, Maidaan, will be released worldwide in cinemas on June 3, 2022," he wrote. Devgn also shared the news on his Twitter handle.

The movie will appeal to every Indian: Devgn

Devgn said that he is confident that the movie will appeal to every Indian. "Maidaan, a story that will resonate with every Indian, a film that I feel very strongly about. Mark the date on your calendar. Releasing worldwide on June 3, 2022," he said in the tweet. The sports drama has been postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Maidaan' has been directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma

Maidaan has been directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of Badhaai Ho! fame, with a screenplay by Saiwyn Quadras and dialogues penned by Ritesh Shah. Also starring Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh, the film is presented by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor. Kapoor is also serving as the producer along with Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta.

Upcoming films

Devgn will be also seen in upcoming film 'Drishyam 2'

Meanwhile, Devgn has a couple of other projects lined up. He is currently busy filming his forthcoming OTT debut Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. He will also be seen in Drishyam 2, co-starring Tabu. Drishyam 2 is all set to go on floors in December. Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav are reportedly likely to reprise their supporting roles in the much-anticipated movie.