Delhi HC slaps Twitter with notice for flouting IT Rules

Written by Nachiket Mhatre Mail Last updated on May 31, 2021, 03:57 pm

Twitter issued a notice by Delhi HC for non-compliance to IT Rules

The Delhi High Court issued a notice to Twitter on Monday for failing to comply to the recently-enforced Information Technology guidelines encompassing social media platforms. Twitter now has three weeks to issue a reply, with the next hearing on the matter being scheduled on July 6. The decision comes in response to a Delhi High Court plea filed by advocate Amit Acharya.

Grievance officer

Plea urges Centre to ensure Twitter's compliance to IT rules

The High Court bench of Justice Rekha Palli has also issued a similar notice to the government after Acharya discovered that Twitter is not in compliance with the new IT rules for digital media that went into effect from May 25. The plea urges the High Court to instruct the Centre to ensure Twitter's compliance with Rule 4 of the IT Rules, 2021.

Complaint redressal

New rules compel Twitter to appoint a grievance officer

Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad is the Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology

Advocate Acharya's plea underscores the fact that Twitter is a Significant Social Media Intermediary (SSMI) as per the IT Rules, 2021, which mandates it to appoint a resident grievance officer to comply with the aforementioned rule. The Centre had given all SSMIs such as Twitter three months from February 2021 to comply with its regulations. However, the plea argues that the microblogging site hasn't.

Conflicting claims

Twitter, however, claims it has appointed a grievance officer

Twitter's counsel, however, argued that it had appointed a resident grievance officer on May 28, which was disputed by the government's counsel. The petitioner also echoed the latter's opinion, claiming that he couldn't find any details pertaining Twitter's grievance officer while trying to lodge a complaint against "defamatory, false and untrue tweets" made by two individuals.

Controlling minds

Meanwhile, friction continues to mount between India and Big Tech

Delhi Police Special Cell at Twitter India offices

Earlier last week, Twitter issued reservations against the IT Rules, 2021 claiming they are a "potential threat" to freedom of speech. The company's Delhi offices were also raided by the Delhi Police in a separate matter. Meanwhile, WhatsApp had taken the smarter alternative to Twitter's non-compliance, by suing the government while claiming the new media rules violate the Indian citizen's constitutional privacy rights.