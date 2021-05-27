#ITRules: Twitter needs to follow law of land, says Centre

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on May 27, 2021, 11:58 pm

Twitter had expressed concerns over new IT rules.

The central government on Thursday rebuked the microblogging platform Twitter over compliance with the controversial new IT rules. The Centre said that Twitter needs to "stop beating around the bush and comply with the laws of the land." The statement came hours after Twitter said it was concerned over the "potential threat to freedom of expression" and "core elements" of the new IT rules.

Details

Twitter seeking to undermine India's legal system: IT Ministry

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said in a statement that Twitter is seeking to undermine India's legal system through its actions and deliberate defiance. The MeitY said Twitter is attempting to "dictate its terms to the world's largest democracy." "India has a glorious tradition of free speech and democratic practices dating back centuries," it said.

Quote

'Twitter has no locus dictating India's legal policy'

The MeitY said, "Law making and policy formulations is the sole prerogative of the sovereign and Twitter is just a social media platform and it has no locus in dictating what should India's legal policy framework should be." "Twitter has claimed that it is committed to the people of India. Ironically, this commitment of Twitter has been most invisible in recent times," it added.

Information

'Twitter attempting to defame India to hide its follies'

The MeitY assured the representatives of social media companies will always remain safe in India. "There is no threat to their personal safety and security," it said. Twitter's actions are an attempt to defame India to hide its follies, it added.

Delhi Police

Twitter purporting to be investigating, judicial authority: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police described Twitter's statement as "mendacious" adding that it is "designed to impede a lawful inquiry." PRO Chinmoy Biswal said, "Twitter Inc. is purporting to be both an investigating authority as well as an adjudicating judicial authority. It has no legal sanction to be either." The only legal entity to investigate is the police and to adjudicate is the courts, Biswal said.

Twitter

Twitter India served notices to join 'Congress toolkit' probe

Earlier in the day, Twitter expressed concerns over the use of intimidation tactics by the police in reaction to the enforcement of Twitter's global Terms of Service. On Monday, the Special Cell of Delhi Police had served a notice to Twitter India's Delhi and Gurugram offices asking the company's executives to join a probe regarding the "Congress toolkit" case.