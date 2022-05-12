Entertainment

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' review: Mahesh Babu sole focus, Keerthy wasted

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' review: Mahesh Babu sole focus, Keerthy wasted

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 12, 2022, 06:26 pm 3 min read

Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' hit the big screens on Thursday

Sarkaru Vaari Paata (SVP) got released on Thursday amid much fanfare! Led by Mahesh Babu, the film has been directed by Parasuram Petla. So, how did the viewing experience go? Well, SVP wanted to provide solutions to all the ills ailing our banking system, but suffers because it's so busy deifying Babu. It's a commercial vehicle for his carefully-crafted screen persona. Here's our review.

Story What is the film all about?

Mahi (Babu) runs a financial company in the USA and can go to any extent to collect his interest and capital amount. The premise is promising but his entry, instead of having mass elements, was reduced to him spitting lengthy dialogues (yawn!). Also, the backstory of this character doesn't make us empathize with him even though we see the tragic fate of his parents.

Negative #1 Toxic traits are mistaken for romance and relationship

SVP is still tolerable until Mahi meets Kalavathy (Keerthy Suresh). I mean, when will filmmakers understand the real concept of love? Stalking is not a "boy thing," as told by Mahi. And, it is far from "love." Also, love does not mean a woman can manipulate her partner through seduction. It is just that, manipulation, which is NOT healthy for any relationship.

Negative #2 Pathetic characterization of the leading lady

Now since Mahi is ruthless when it comes to money and Kalavathy is into gambling, we can safely say that the film is actually centered around her. But, her character arc is so poorly done. She is shown as a borderline alcoholic, borrows money from anyone and everyone to gamble and get drunk. And when the moneylender asks for repayment, she throws tantrums!

Negative #3 Lens trained on Babu only and that's sad

Alright Babu is a huge name in the South Indian Cinema but that does not mean a film should focus solely on him. Every slow-motion sequence, punch and blow that Babu delivers (there are many!) only show how mighty his character is. And, SVP is only that. There is no story or screenplay. Random songs inserted at inappropriate instances make the film more chaotic.

Negative #4 Lack of strong antagonist brings 'SVP' down all the more

Samuthirakani is the villain in SVP, though leave alone being fierce, he doesn't even appear as a worthy antagonist. His Rajendranath act (Kalavathy's father) is only to talk over the phone or take his gun out. And the conflict created around his character isn't strong enough. The only endearing and engaging actor was Vennela Kishore, but he completely disappears in the second half.

Conclusion It's refreshing to see Babu experimenting with comedy

But flaws aside, Sarkaru Vaari Paata has its moments. The scene where Mahi addresses the bank officials and creates awareness about the big shot defaulters of the banks is electric. Also, he delivers some witty dialogues here and there, which have totally worked out. SVP is not a great film, but is a great vehicle for Babu. Verdict: We are going with 2.5/5 stars.