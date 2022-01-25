Entertainment

'Good Luck Sakhi' trailer: Keerthy Suresh amuses, film looks entertaining

'Good Luck Sakhi' trailer: Keerthy Suresh amuses, film looks entertaining

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Jan 25, 2022, 12:54 pm 2 min read

Ahead of its January 28 release in theaters, Good Luck Sakhi makers have dropped a trailer. The 1:33-minute-long clip features National Award-winner Keerthy Suresh in the titular character, along with Aadhi Pinisetty (male lead) and Jagapathi Babu in the role of her coach. Touted to be a sports drama, this movie marks Nagesh Kukunoor's Telugu directorial debut. And the trailer retains his signature style.

Context Why does the story matter?

Kukunoor had reportedly written the script of this film for ace helmer Hrishikesh Mukherjee, but it could not take shape on celluloid.

Given this fact, we can expect Good Luck Sakhi to have depth yet be a clean and innocent comedy.

The collaboration between Kukunoor and Suresh makes this film all the more worthy a watch and the trailer just underlined this excitement.

Details Babu wants to train shooters, Suresh enters the scene

Stills from the trailer/Photo credit: YouTube/Worth A Shot Motion Arts Stills from the trailer/Photo credit: YouTube/Worth A Shot Motion Arts Stills from the trailer/Photo credit: YouTube/Worth A Shot Motion Arts Stills from the trailer/Photo credit: YouTube/Worth A Shot Motion Arts Stills from the trailer/Photo credit: YouTube/Worth A Shot Motion Arts

The clip starts with Babu who aspires to "train shooters who'd make the country proud." Enters Suresh, who is called Bad Luck Sakhi by her villagers since she brings ill fate to anyone/anything around her. Like, when she gets near a mirror, it gets smashed with a ball. After this scene, the following sequences show us the ups and downs of Sakhi's shooting career.

Observation Suresh makes the trailer a solid watch

The best thing about the trailer is Suresh. She looks convincing as a village girl. Her attires suit the character pretty well. Even when she takes part in competitions, we see her wearing jersey, trackpant and a black bindi. This can be because rural girls usually dress up like that or because black bindi is believed to negate bad luck. What a detailed presentation!

Information These are the other projects of the actor

A still from 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'

Good Luck Sakhi will be released in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. It's being backed by Sudheer Chandra Padiri, while Dil Raju is its presenter. Devi Sri Prasad has given its music. Apart from this film, Suresh has several interesting movies in pipeline, like Saani Kaayidham, directed by Arun Matheswaran, and Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Bhola Shankar, Vaashi, and Dasara complete her slate for now.