'City of Dreams' season two to release on July 30

The show has been produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies

Filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor's series, City of Dreams is set to premiere its season two on Disney+ Hotstar on July 30. The Hotstar Specials features actors Atul Kulkarni and Priya Bapat, returning as father-daughter duo Ameya Rao Gaikwad and Poornima Gaikwad. The latest season will showcase Poornima's fight against patriarchy as she "locks horns with her father, to gain control over the Chief Minister position."

Role

Touched by how my part appealed to the audience: Bapat

Calling her character "inspiring and admirable," Bapat said she was touched by how her part appealed to the audience, especially women, who found her "empowering." "In the second season, audiences will see an even more daring, gritty, and determined Poornima whose political ambitions take precedence over anything else," Bapat said in a statement.

Statement

Proud to be essaying such a strong female role: Bapat

"I am proud to be essaying such a strong female role who drives the narrative of the show, shatters stereotypes, and fights against all odds to strive in a male-dominated world," she added. Meanwhile, Kulkarni said the character of Ameya Rao Gaikwad is special to him and he is thrilled the audience will get to see more of him in the sophomore season.

Details

The first season followed the story of an assassination attempt

"There's an almost sinister quality to him which makes his desire and resolve to hold a position of power stronger than his sense of family bonds," Kulkarni said. The first season of the series followed the story of an assassination attempt on a powerful politician that triggered a fight between his rightful heirs- his son and his daughter.

Information

Season two is going to be doubly intense: Kulkarni

"If the brother-sister battle for politics in season one was shrewd, then the father vs daughter tussle in season two is going to be doubly intense," he added. The show also features actors Eijaz Khan, Sachin Pilgaonkar, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

Other details

The show has been produced by Applause Entertainment

"As the story of the political power battle in the Gaikwad family goes forward, I hope that we can live up to the audience's expectations! It's going to get murkier and personal, and the fight for power is going to destroy many households," filmmaker Kukunoor said. The show has been produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies.