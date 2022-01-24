Entertainment

Daler Mehndi becomes first Indian artist to hold metaverse concert

Daler Mehndi becomes first Indian artist to hold metaverse concert

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Twitter Jan 24, 2022, 08:30 pm 2 min read

Daler Mehndi will now perform virtually on Republic Day

Popular singer Daler Mehndi is set to become the first Indian artist to hold a virtual concert in metaverse. According to the Bolo Ta Ra Ra crooner, he will be performing multiple songs in the concert to be held in a metaverse called Partynite on January 26. This particular metaverse has been created by Hyderabad-based company, Gamitronics. Here's more on this.

Context Why does the story matter?

Metaverse is a virtual universe where people can share real-time experiences with others.

Anyone with the link to log in can enter a particular metaverse and choose a certain avatar to represent them.

Another related term on the rise in the past year is NFT or non-fungible token.

These assign a unique digital identity to tangible and intangible assets, like artwork, songs, even tweets.

Details Individuals will be able to attend concert without leaving homes

As per posters shared by the artist on Instagram, this concert is being tagged as "India's first virtual concert." Thus, interested individuals will be able to enjoy a concert by logging into the link through their devices in the comfort of their homes. Moreover, selected non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will be dropped throughout the event in this blockchain-powered metaverse, as per Mehndi.

Trend On the list: 'Namoh namoh,' 'Jago India'

Photo credit: Instagram/@thedalermehndiofficial

Mehndi's Instagram handle has the link one needs to subscribe to get their "free concert passes and NFTs." For now, the confirmed tracks he's going to perform include Namoh Namoh, Jago India, and a special track dedicated to our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Before the Garda singer, international singers such as Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, and Marshmello have held virtual concerts.

Recent Tamil Nadu couple announced they'd hold wedding reception virtually

Given COVID-19 pandemic has made public gatherings dangerous, metaverse gatherings have gained accelerated acceptance. Only recently, a couple from Tamil Nadu, India had announced they would be holding their wedding reception in a metaverse, where all the invitees would be given the link to attend. The Potterhead pair had decided to host people inside the Hogwarts castle! How excited are you about this trend?