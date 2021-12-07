Entertainment 'Atrangi Re' album review: AR Rahman delivers soulful melodies

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 07, 2021, 04:00 pm

Did you check out the jukebox of 'Atrangi Re'?

Ahead of its OTT release, Atrangi Re makers shared its jukebox. Starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush, the movie consists of seven tracks- Garda, Chaka Chak, Tere Rang, Little Little, Tumhein Mohabbat Hai, Rait Zara Si, and Toofan Si Kudi. Lasting 28:43 minutes, the AR Rahman-composed album offers a variety of soulful melodies. Verdict: Album gets 4 stars. Here's our detailed review.

Numbers 1, 2, 3 Daler Mehndi, Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh will win your hearts

Garda: Crooned by Daler Mehndi, this fast high pitched number has beats that make it thoroughly enjoyable. The prominence of the guitar is worth listening to. Coming to Chaka Chak in Shreya Ghoshal's voice, the song is ideal for weddings and has foot-tapping beats. Rait Zara Si: Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati deliver an emotional yet powerful number. These songs get 5 stars.

Number 4, 5 Next comes 'Tere Sang' and 'Tumhein Mohabbat Hai'

Tere Sang is a classical track, crooned by Ghoshal and Haricharan Seshadri, complete with aalaps and taans. Want to sing this? Train yourself in Hindustani classical music first. Next is Tumhein Mohabbat Hai, crooned by Singh. The slow number will take you down the memory lane with your partner. The guitar used adds to the pain executed in this song. Both get 4 stars.

Numbers 6, 7 'Little little,' 'Toofan Si Kudi' are fun but average

Little Little, a fun song sung by Dhanush and Hiral Viradia, has a steady tempo with elements like hichki (hiccups) in it. Then, we have a Rashid Ali-crooned track, Toofan Si Kudi. A dance track set in a small town, the song is high on the chorus. It has a lot of masti in it but is average nonetheless. Both songs get 3 stars.

Conclusion The tracks make us eager to watch the film

Wrapping up, the success of Atrangi Re's music belongs to Rahman, lyricist Irshad Kamil, and the playback singers. You can listen to the jukebox here. The film is reportedly a cross-cultural story of three different people, set in Madurai and Bihar. The Aanand L. Rai-directorial will release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24. And, there are no other Hindi releases in theaters that day.