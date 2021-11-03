Know when Keerthy Suresh's 'Good Luck Sakhi' is hitting theaters

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 03, 2021, 12:41 pm

'Good Luck Sakhi' is Nagesh Kukunoor's debut Telugu directorial

Mahanati star Keerthy Suresh is gearing up for her next, Good Luck Sakhi, which got a release date recently. The National award winner announced that her sports film is set to enter the theaters on November 26 this year. Earlier there were reports that the film will be streamed on an OTT platform, but its producers Shravya Varma and Sudheer Chandra Padiri rubbished those.

The actress took to social media to announce the date

Sharing her excitement with scores of her fans, Suresh announced the release date of this anticipated film. "We can't wait for you to meet Sakhi on 26th November! #GoodLuckSakhi is coming to theaters near you," the 29-year-old performer wrote. Along with Suresh, the film also stars Telugu method star Jagapathi Babu, and Rahul Ramakrishna in prominent roles. Actor Aadhi Pinisetty plays her love interest.

Twitter Post

And the piece of good news is here

Plot

Here's what we know about 'Good Luck Sakhi'

The movie, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, will narrate the story of a girl who is infamous for bringing bad luck to people who stay in her vicinity. One day she decides to change everything and enrols herself for rifle shooting. How she becomes successful in this skill, which eventually changes her life completely is the story of Sakhi (Sounds like Saand Ki Aankh, right?).

Details

The story has strong element of sports, comedy: Kukunoor

Interestingly, the movie is Kukunoor's debut in Telugu cinema. In an interview, the director said that he wanted to collaborate with ace filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee for the drama, which he says is a "sports romedy (romantic comedy)." "The story has a strong element of sports, as well as comedy. There's an underlying message about how much a woman can do," justifies Kukunoor.

Films

Suresh has upcoming projects with Rajinikanth and Mohanlal

Before Good Luck Sakhi, Suresh will be seen playing Rajinikanth's sister in Annaatthe, which is slated to release tomorrow. She will also be seen with Mohanlal in Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Saani Kaayidham, a Tamil film, is also in the pipeline for her. The action drama, set in 1980, is being helmed by Arun Matheswaran. She also has Vaashi, co-starring Malayalam star Tovino Thomas.