Before its November 4 release, a rundown of Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe'

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Mail Published on Nov 01, 2021, 01:11 pm

'Annaatthe' is slated for a November 4 release

Rajinikanth is back in action as he slays in style in the recently released trailer of Annaatthe. The Siruthai Siva-directorial has four leading ladies- Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena Sagar, and Khushbu Sundar. The release of this action drama film has been continuously getting stalled since October 2020, but now it's finally hitting theaters on November 4. Before that, let's run through what we know.

Keerthy Suresh plays the superstar's sister in the film

The initial speculation of Suresh, a National Award-winning actor, playing Rajinikanth's sister in the film turned out to be true, as per the trailer. The clip also revealed that Nayanthara will be the superstar's romantic interest, despite the presence of two other big stars, Sagar and Sundar. It can be guessed that all the ladies will be vying for Rajinikanth's attention.

This is what we know of the plot till now

Despite the star having Sundar and Sagar trying to woo him, he has his eyes set on Nayanthara (the reason isn't clear though). While Rajini will be seen as the village president, Annaatthe might show him in a polygamous relationship like in Veera (1994).

Did Nayanthara and Rajinikanth slash their fees for 'Annaatthe'?

Many reports said that Rajinikanth had slashed his remuneration for Annaatthe. There were two reasons behind this move: One was to help producers tide over the COVID-19 crisis, and another was the failure of his previous film Darbar. So, he got paid Rs. 75cr+GST. Not just him, even Nayanthara slashed her remuneration by 20% due to the pandemic and received Rs. 4.5 crore.

An excited Dhanush got 'Rajinified' after watching the trailer

Annathe !!! Vintage rajinism!!! So excited to see thalaivar in muthu, arunachalam , padayappa vibes. Can’t wait to see his magic on screen yet again. Vaa saami !! This Diwali 🪔 💥 💥 💥 STORMING THE THEATRES இது தலைவர் திருவிழா — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) October 27, 2021

SPB's last song turned out to be 'Annaatthe's intro number

So far, the makers of the film have released four songs. Though all of them met with the expectations of fans, the title number Annaatthe Annaatthe is significantly special, as it was the last song crooned by legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (SPB). SPB-Rajini combination for intro songs in the latter's films has been a tradition, except for a few like Kabali, Baba, etc.

A line-up of talented actors on board the project

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Annaatthe is set to hit the big screens on Diwali this year (November 4). Apart from the aforementioned star cast, the film also has Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu in negative roles, while Soori and Sathish are on board for the comedy track. D Imman has composed the music for this awaited venture. Stay tuned to read our review.