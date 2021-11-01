SS Rajamouli gifts fans #RRRGlimpse. Did you watch it yet?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 01, 2021, 12:19 pm

'RRR Glimpse' features all the stars featuring the film

Ahead of its January 2022 release date, get a sneak peek into the magnificent world of RRR! Director SS Rajamouli dropped an exciting present for the eagerly waiting audience today. Tagged as RRR Glimpse, the short clip features high-quality close-up scenes along with goosebumps-inducing battle sequences. Along with lead stars Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn also appear. Read on.

Glimpse

An all-out visual treat, expect humungous scale!

Rajamouli has gone all out with the visual effects. Be it a stream of blood flowing down Jr. NTR's face or an animated tiger lurching toward the screen, this 45-second-long glimpse is a great fit as a teaser. We see Charan, donning a police officer's uniform, and Devgn waging a strong foot in the war, while Bhatt gives looks of worry during her close-up.

Credits

The intense background score sets the mood for battle

Apart from the fabulous visual treat, the background score is equally exciting. The highly energetic tune reflects the tension borne out of a war-like situation and the escalating intensity only heightens the experience. Renowned music composer MM Keeravani has done a great job indeed. We can't wait to see the magic unfold on the big screens on January 7 next year!

Twitter Post

Watch the exciting clip here!

RAJAMOULI GIVES A SNEAK PEEK INTO THE WORLD OF 'RRR': STUNNING VISUALS THAT BOWL YOU OVER... Team #RRR - directed by master storyteller #SSRajamouli - unveils the glimpse of the much-awaited biggie... EXPECT A TSUNAMI AT THE #BO. #RRRMovie #RRRGlimpse pic.twitter.com/hZfteM1Wed — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 1, 2021

Theaters

'Bringing back the glory of Indian Cinema'

Just a few days ago, RRR makers had struck a never-seen-before deal with the PVR cinema chain, according to which PVR will be called PVRRR for the upcoming months. This initiative was to boost the craze for the big screens among the movie-loving public. The RRR Glimpse attempts to do the same as the clip strives to "[bring] back the glory of Indian cinema."

Information

'RRR' has all elements to revive the theater industry

Experts are sure this grand venture will set new benchmarks at the box office when it finally gets released. Notably, makers have had to postpone the film's premiere multiple times in the past. Most recently, it was set to hit the cinema halls on October 13 but the team had hit the brakes to wait for the global markets to reopen fully.