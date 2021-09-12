Here's why postponement of 'RRR' release makes absolute sense

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Sep 12, 2021, 09:55 am

'RRR' has once again been postponed; know why

Confirming the buzz, makers of Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) announced on Saturday the SS Rajamouli directorial will not be releasing on its scheduled October 13 release date. No new postponed date has been revealed as of now. Producers will be waiting for the markets around the world to reopen fully before going ahead with the release. Here's why this was the right call.

Announcement

'We'll release when world cinema markets are up and running'

Taking to the official social media handles of the movie, makers revealed the post-production work was "nearly done" and they were ready to launch the Jr. NTR and Ram Charan-led movie next month but that is difficult given most theaters remain "indefinitely closed." "We will release at the earliest possible date when the world cinema markets are up and running," they added.

Twitter Post

Read the full tweet here

Post production nearly done to have #RRRMovie ready by October’21.

But as known to many, we are postponing the release but cannot announce a new date with theatres indefinitely closed.

We will release at the earliest possible date when the world cinema markets are up and running. — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) September 11, 2021

Reports

Earlier reports suggested makers might push it to Sankranthi 2022

As we had reported earlier, it was only a matter of time till the postponement was announced. Makers would surely want to test theatrical reception for a few months and drop RRR when theatrical conditions go back to pre-COVID-19 times. Speculations were rife that Rajamouli and Co. might eye January 2022 around Sankranthi as a probable window. However, everything depends upon the COVID-19 condition.

Logic

Recent pan-Indian hall releases do not paint a hopeful picture

Notably, the team had wrapped up the shooting only by August-end, after suffering multiple delays and halts. Even if halls were up and running per usual, there was a doubt if the post-production work would get completed by early October. Further, the revenue of pan-India projects that have been released in the halls recently also does not provide much hope.

Examples

Both 'Bell Bottom,' 'Thalaivii' have come down knowing the risk

Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom, which became the first major theatrical release after the second wave, bravely faced its not-so-impressive earnings. Opening with a lukewarm response, the espionage thriller later garnered 2021's highest opening weekend sales with Rs. 12.65cr four-day haul. Yet, this is not comparable to pre-pandemic numbers. Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii, that released Friday, has earned around Rs. 1.25 crore on its opening day.