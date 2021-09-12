YRF launches Saathi Card to help film industry daily-wage earners

Sep 12, 2021

In order to help the daily wage earners of the Hindi film industry, Aditya Chopra, the head of Yash Raj Films (YRF), has launched a new initiative, called "Saathi Card." The card will make the workers and their families eligible to avail health insurance, school fee allowance, and food rations, among other benefits. The card has been launched through The Yash Chopra Foundation.

Conditions

Applicants must be registered members of Mumbai's Hindi Film Federation

Anyone who's a registered member of the Hindi Film Federation in Mumbai, is aged 35 years or above, and has at least one direct dependent can reportedly apply for Saathi Card. People working in the industry on a daily wage basis will be able to support their children's education, get up to Rs. 2 lakh health insurance, free annual check-ups, among several other benefits.

Quote

Initiative will be expanded in future: YRF Senior-Vice President

YRF's latest initiative is based on the internationally acclaimed policy concept of "universal basic support," reported Miss Malini. The portal quoted Akshaye Widhani, Senior Vice-President of YRF, as saying that the Saathi Card is their way of providing a "support system to those who form the backbone of our industry." He further said that the initiative will be expanded in times to come.

Tracing back

Daily wage earners suffered heavily due to the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic effectively shut down work in the entertainment industry for months. Just when people were coming back to work, the second wave halted things once again. In such a situation, daily wage earners suffered the most, practically losing their sustenance. However, Chopra has regularly supported the workers in various ways, like organizing a vaccination drive, providing monetary aid, and distributing ration kits.

Information

Chopra had launched the Yash Chopra Saathi Initiative in May

In May, Chopra had launched the "Yash Chopra Saathi Initiative" to provide financial support to those in need in the industry. It included providing Rs. 5,000 to women and senior citizens working in the film industry as well as distributing ration kits to workers for a family of four for a month through their NGO partners. Meanwhile, people can apply for Saathi Card here.