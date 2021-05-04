YRF pledges to vaccinate 30,000 FWICE members, await government's permission

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on May 04, 2021, 05:07 pm

One of the leading production houses in Bollywood, Yash Raj Films (YRF) has pledged to vaccinate 30,000 members of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) in Mumbai.

As per reports, YRF has sent a proposal on the matter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, which was followed up by a letter by FWICE, requesting the government to consider the studio's request.

Proposal

Yash Chopra Foundation to bear cost of vaccination center set-up

The letter sent in by the cine body, as published by the Times of India, says that YRF has agreed to "bear the entire expenses" of setting up the vaccination center for carrying out the vaccination drive via the Yash Chopra Foundation.

The drive will cover 30,000 FWICE registered artists, workers, and technicians who have been working in the Media and Entertainment Industry.

Details

'Once the workers get vaccinated, they can resume work fearlessly'

YRF assured the initiative is to reduce the financial burden on the state.

FWICE has promised full cooperation while conducting the vaccination drive.

The letter has stressed that once workers get vaccinated, they will be able to resume work "without any fear."

"Vaccination is very important not only to fight the disease but also to fight against the dropping economy of the state."

Information

Struggling junior artists have been begging for aid for long

BN Tiwari, President of FWICE, expressed gratitude toward the production house while speaking to PTI.

He reiterated that the junior artists and technicians are in dire need of going back to work as they are struggling financially.

Tracing back, several daily wage earners belonging to the entertainment industry in Mumbai have spoken out in recent days to request aid during the lockdown.

Multi-fold worry

Maharashtra government has extended lockdown till May 15

Only recently, members of the Mahila Kalakar Sangh had requested special aid from the Thackeray-led government.

Citing how the first lockdown last year exhausted most of their savings, the members had desperately asked for the government's assistance.

To note, Health Minister Rajesh Tope has extended lockdown in the state by another 15 days beyond April 30 in view of the alarming COVID-19 condition.