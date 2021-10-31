Makers of Jr. NTR-Ram Charan starrer 'RRR' collaborate with PVR

Oct 31, 2021

Did you check out the new promo of 'PVRRR'?

As cinemas have gradually started opening up, filmmakers are looking for newer ways to promote their movies. SS Rajamouli found one such unique way for RRR and has collaborated with the PVR cinema chain two months before the release of his mega-budget film. Notably, PVR will be called PVRRR for the next few months. The announcement was made via official RRR social media handles.

The kind of association was never heard before

PVRRR: RAJAMOULI - PVR ENTER INTO FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND ASSOCIATION... #SSRajamouli and multiplex chain #PVR collaborate for the much-awaited biggie #RRR... #PVR has altered its brand identity and logo to the movie name #RRR... Starting today, #PVR will now be referred to as #PVRRR.

All we know about the one-of-a-kind deal

The deal was reportedly also announced by Rajamouli and Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director PVR Ltd., during a media interaction. Also, the duo unveiled a new PVRRR logo along with a special promo that will be displayed across the PVR multiplexes all over India. To note, this is a one-of-a-kind association where the brand has altered its identity and logo for a movie.

'Magic of cinema is really enjoyed in theaters'

During the media interaction, Rajamouli also spoke about cinemas opening up again. "I am really happy that theaters are reopening, as I believe the magic of cinema is really enjoyed in theaters. We are glad that RRR will hit the theaters in January next year and what better way to associate with PVR than to announce it which is now PVRRR," said the filmmaker.

'RRR' to mark Telugu debut of Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn

Touted to feature India's biggest ensemble cast, the film stars Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn, among others. It is set in the pre-independence period with a fictitious story of revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitaramaraju. The Rajamouli directorial is slated to release on January 07, 2022. Interestingly, the film marks the Telugu debut of Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

Here's how much the lead actors have charged for 'RRR'

RRR is said to be one of the grandest and most expensive films of Indian cinema. Apparently, the movie is made up with a whopping budget of around Rs. 400 crore. According to reports, Jr. NTR and Charan have charged Rs. 25 crore individually as their fees while Bhatt took home Rs. 6 crore for the movie.