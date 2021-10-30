Kunal Kemmu begins shooting for cop thriller 'Abhay 3'

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Oct 30, 2021, 09:35 pm

Kunal Kemmu is returning as Abhay Pratap Singh in 'Abhay' season 3

Actor Kunal Kemmu is all set to return as Abhay Pratap Singh in the gritty cop series Abhay 3. The Malang actor has started filming for the third season of the thriller series, directed by Ken Ghosh, who had helmed the first two seasons of this successful franchise, too. Kemmu's cop character has a mind like a criminal that helps him solve cases.

Quote

'I'm so thrilled and grateful to be a part': Kemmu

"And it begins... Again! 'Abhay 3' @zee5premium @kenghosh19 @zeestudiosofficial #shootbegins," Kemmu wrote sharing a picture to announce his upcoming journey with the franchise. "I'm so thrilled and grateful to be a part of a series which has become such a loved franchise and to be headlining this franchise is almost surreal. As I begin shooting for Abhay 3," the Kalyug actor said.

Cast

Third season of Abhay to have new cast additions?

Apart from Kemmu, the new season of Abhay will also feature Elnaaz Nourozi, Asha Negi, Rituraj Singh, and Nidhi Singh, who were portraying key roles in the earlier two seasons. All the actors will be reprising their characters in season 3 of Abhay. Reports suggest that there will be new additions to the cast, but makers are yet to share the details.

Statement

Director Ghosh makes it official on social media

Ghosh also shared an update regarding the upcoming season. He wrote, "This is for all the friends, fans, and well-wishers who kept asking...when we started shooting for Abhay 3 (sic)." "This is to officially announce that we have started rolling and will soon have your favorite detective back on your screens in Abhay 3," he added. Abhay 3 will premiere on ZEE5 in 2022.

Information

Kemmu to feature in 'Kanjoos Makkhichoos' alongside Piyush Mishra

Kemmu was supposed to feature in Go Goa Gone 2 scheduled for March 2021. But, the film's release had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 38-year-old actor will also feature in Kanjoos Makkhichoos, slated for 2022. The shooting of Vipul Mehta's directorial started on Ganesh Chathurthi. Piyush Mishra and Shweta Tripathi Sharma have joined Kemmu in the film to play pivotal roles.

Twitter Post

Shooting for Kemmu's 'Kanjoos Makhichoos' wrapped up on Dussehra