Dwayne Johnson, 'Jumanji' director reuniting for holiday adventure 'Red One'

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Oct 30, 2021, 08:38 pm

Dwayne Johnson and Jake Kasdan reunite for Amazon's 'Red One'

Jumanji star Dwayne Johnson and filmmaker Jake Kasdan are reuniting for a new Christmas-themed feature project titled Red One. Chris Morgan, who had previously worked on the Fast and Furious franchise, is developing the script for the project set up at Amazon. The Rock is producing the film with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia, the President of the Production of Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions.

This is Johnson and Kasdan's third collaboration after 'Jumanji' projects

Regarding the film, Amazon has announced, "This unique concept represents a property that could encompass not only a tentpole film, but could reach beyond entertainment across multiple industries and businesses." Moreover, the film will mark the third project of Johnson and Kasdan together. The two have earlier worked in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and its sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level (2019).

Which character is Johnson playing in 'Red One'?

Amazon also described the film as "a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre." Johnson's role in the film has not been revealed yet, but he is likely to play Santa Claus, portraying the character on screen for the first time. It would be interesting to see The Rock donning a new avatar in this venture.

Why has Amazon picked Johnson's 'Red One'?

Excited about his upcoming project, Johnson has shared the news with his fans on Instagram. "Can't wait to take you and your families on this very special HOLIDAY ADVENTURE," he wrote. Reports suggest that impressed by its branding and business opportunities, Amazon had picked Johnson's much-anticipated project in the month of June. More details about the film are expected to be released soon.

Johnson starrer 'Red Notice' releases on November 5

Meanwhile, Johnson has a handful of projects lined up. The actor is gearing up for the release of his action-comedy flick Red Notice, co-starring Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in the lead roles. Red Notice premieres on Netflix on November 5. He will also feature in the animated DC League of Super-Pets in which he voices the character Krypto as well as Black Adam.